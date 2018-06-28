 Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers bird hit, returns to Patna | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Thursday, Jun 28, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 28, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers bird hit, returns to Patna

The Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing after it suffered a bird hit.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2018 22:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
An Air India flight suffered a bird hit and returned to Patna.
An Air India flight suffered a bird hit and returned to Patna.(Reuters File Photo)

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Patna with 122 passengers onboard made an emergency landing on Thursday after it suffered a bird hit, an Air India spokesperson said.

All the passengers are safe and are being boarded on another flight for Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Flight AI 410 was bound for Delhi from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport at 12.40 pm. Moments into the flight, it suffered a bird hit and returned to Patna, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was being examined by engineers.

Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight and a SpiceJet flight had also experienced bird hit over Patna airspace.

tags

more from india