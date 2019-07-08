Delhi-bound bus falls into drain along Yamuna expressway near Agra, 29 dead

At least 29 people were killed and 25 injured when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fell into a drain after breaching a barrier along the Yamuna Expressway near Agra early on Monday as the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The air-conditioned “Janrath” bus, travelling from Lucknow to Delhi’s Anand Vihar terminal, had more than 50 passengers on board, police added. The accident occurred at 4.30am in Etmadpur, around 200km from Delhi.

State officials said that it appeared the driver dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the bus, which then veered into a drain.

“Twenty-nine people, including the driver, were killed,” said NG Ravi Kumar, Agra district magistrate (DM).

“Rescue operations started once the information reached us and a crane was pressed into action. The drain is filled with water hyacinth (an aquatic plant) which hampered the search. All 29 bodies have been recovered,” Kumar said.

Eyewitnesses said the speed of the bus dragged it along the divider on the bridge above the drain for dozens of feet before the railing gave way, sending the bus 50 feet down into the drain.

“The bus crashed into the divider and dragged along it for about 40 feet. It then slid along the railing for another 20 feet before falling into the drain. Things happened so fast that we could barely grasp what was happening. Locals gathered gradually as it was early hours of the day,” said Saudan Singh, an eyewitness who said he was present at the crash site near Chaugan village of Etmadpur, around 50km from Agra.

The bus, which left from Avadh Depot in Lucknow at about 10.30pm on Sunday, fell in a section of the drain which had around five-foot-deep water.

Another villager, Nihal Singh, said he dived into the water to try and help rescue some passengers until the staff from Yamuna Express Way Authority and police officers from Agra reached the spot.

The deaths were mainly caused by injuries due to the fall or passengers getting trapped in the bus, which had overturned in the water. Some survivors dragged themselves out of the bus by breaking the windows while others were helped by locals, police said.

Accidents are common on the high speed 165-km six-lane expressway that connects Noida on Delhi’s outskirts with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. At least 77 people have died this year in accidents on the expressway, according to RTI data accessed by NGO SaveLIFE Foundation, reported by news agency PTI.

The NGO said 703 lives were lost in 4,880 accidents between August 2012, when the expressway was opened for commercial operations, and January 2018. Road safety experts have warned of the dangers of speeding on the wide expressway, especially in early morning hours and at night.

Out of the 29 killed in the crash, 25 had been identified as of Monday evening. “Those killed include a one-and-half-year-old girl,” said senior superintendent of police (Agra) Babloo Kumar.

“Those injured were admitted to three hospitals... Two of those in ICU were critical thus had to be shifted to trauma centre of the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital,” said Dr Mukesh Vats, chief medical officer, Agra.

As details of the crash emerged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the many leaders who offered condolences over the deaths.

“Pained by the bus accident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover fast. The state government and local administration are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Modi said on Twitter.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi wrote: “Roadways bus coming to Delhi from Lucknow became the victim of an accident on Yamuna Expressway. I am hurt by this tragic news. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I wish wounded to be well soon.”

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma reached Agra and met the injured passengers at SN Medical College and Hospital. “It is a tragic incident claiming 29 lives. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of passengers and asked me and transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh to reach Agra,” Sharma said.

“The chief minister has declared financial aid of ₹5 lakh to family members of those killed. The government will bear the expense of the treatment of those injured,” Sharma added. “A probe has been ordered. The probe team will look into the reason behind the accident and also suggest measures so that such accidents do not happen in the future,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 23:11 IST