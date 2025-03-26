Delhi Budget 2025: Govt aligns with rest of India on health

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an allocation of ₹19,291 crore for healthcare, focusing on expanding health and wellness centers, known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and signalling the integration of Delhi’s health programs with those of the Centre. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta holds the Budget Document on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Gupta also used her budget speech to criticise the previous government’s refusal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, calling it an act of “stubbornness.” She reiterated that the BJP-led Delhi government would provide an additional ₹5 lakh in insurance coverage alongside the ₹5 lakh already offered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), effectively doubling health insurance benefits.

“It is proposed to allocate about ₹2,144 crore for these schemes. This will ensure that beneficiaries can access high-quality medical care worth up to ₹10 lakh. Our government will make proper efforts to ensure the health and well-being of every Delhi resident, whether in slums, unauthorised colonies, or middle- and upper-class areas,” she said.

The budget outlined a comprehensive overhaul of Delhi’s healthcare system, emphasising primary healthcare expansion, financial accessibility, digital health initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and regulatory reforms.

In total, health care allocation in the 2025-26 went up by 66.1% compared to the revised estimates of 2024-25 – ₹8519 crore – largely on account of addition in central government’s spending and capital expenses.

The city will see the establishment of 400 new health and wellness centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with ₹320 crore allocated for the initiative. Critical care blocks and diagnostics will be strengthened under PM-ABHIM, with a proposed outlay of ₹1,666.7 crore. Additionally, ₹147.64 crore has been earmarked to expand financial protection under AB-PMJAY, while the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will receive ₹9.92 crore to digitize health services.

“Our government is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to every Delhiite. This budget marks the first step in transforming healthcare services in the capital,” Gupta said.

The Delhi government has also allocated ₹210 crore for providing nutrient kits and an allowance of ₹21,000 to expecting mothers.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) track record, Gupta alleged that Delhi’s healthcare system had been deteriorating due to the previous administration’s mismanagement. She claimed the AAP government reduced crucial expenditures, leading to a lack of money and resources for essential services.

She argued that had the previous government not blocked central schemes for political reasons, Delhi wouldn’t have suffered funding shortages in health, housing, water, and sanitation. “The irony is that the previous government rejected central government schemes purely for political reasons. If these schemes had been implemented, there would never have been a shortage of funds for Delhi’s development,” she said.

Gupta highlighted that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a city should have five hospital beds per 1,000 people. Delhi, however, has only 2.7 beds per 1,000 residents. This shortfall, she said, has led to overcrowded hospitals, long queues, and prolonged waits for surgeries and diagnostic tests.

Delhi government hospitals also face a severe shortage of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. In addition, 22 hospitals lack essential radiology services such as ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, and PET-CT scans. She said that currently, 24 hospital projects are pending, including plans for seven intensive care hospitals, four new hospitals, and the expansion of 13 existing hospitals. Once completed, these projects will add 16,186 beds to Delhi’s healthcare system.

Citing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat, Gupta said, “The world recognises the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has benefited millions across India. Yet, despite repeated requests from the central government, this scheme was never implemented in Delhi because the then-chief minister insisted on adding his name to it.”

“The people of Delhi suffered because of this political stubbornness. Instead of real healthcare solutions, they were left with empty Mohalla Clinics,” she said. “In our very first Cabinet meeting, we decided to implement Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. This scheme will soon be rolled out, ensuring that Delhi’s residents receive the best healthcare services under PM-JAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission.”

Experts in the healthcare sector have welcomed the budget, calling it a step in the right direction.

“A ₹6,874-crore allocation for healthcare marks a significant shift toward accessible and equitable medical services,” said Sameer Bhati, director of Star Imaging and Path Lab. “The ₹2,144 crore under Ayushman Bharat will ease financial burdens for many families. Most notably, ₹5,100 crore has been earmarked for the Mahila Samruddhi Scheme, demonstrating a strong commitment to maternal and women’s health. A healthy Delhi starts with a focus on preventive and primary healthcare. However, proper implementation and execution will be key to making a real impact.”