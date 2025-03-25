Delhi Budget 2025: What are Atal Canteens announced by Rekha Gupta? Who will benefit?

Chef minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that the Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore in the Fiscal Year 26 Budget to establish 100 Atal Canteens across the capital. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shows a folder containing budget papers at her office in Vidhan Sabha ahead of the presentation of the Delhi State Budget in the assembly in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)

Rekh Gupta, who is also the finance minister, presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Calling it a "historic Budget," Rekha Gupta emphasised that the era of “corruption and inefficiency” was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to ₹28,000 crore.

This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the entire country are watching this. They all have very hope with the new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is a budget of transformation from a bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is ₹1 lakh crores. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of ₹1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also proposed Rs. 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs. 1000 crores was allocated.

What are Atal Canteens?

Atal Canteens are subsidised food outlets established in several Indian states to provide affordable, nutritious meals to economically disadvantaged individuals.

Named in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, these canteens aim to alleviate hunger and support low-income populations by offering meals at minimal prices.​

In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to launch the Atal Canteen Scheme as part of its 2025 election manifesto.

The plan aims to set up canteens in every slum cluster, offering hot, cooked meals for just ₹ 5 to support those in need.

Inspired by Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens and Karnataka's Indira Canteens, this initiative is designed to provide affordable food to economically disadvantaged communities.

