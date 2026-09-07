Delhi building collapse: 80% debris cleared, says CM Rekha Gupta

According to the chief minister, 12 people have so far been rescued, of whom six have died and six are stable. She said the families were being kept informed and the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Gupta said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with work remaining in the basement where water had accumulated. She said the old structure was undergoing repair work and the combination of the repair activity and water accumulation in the basement had contributed to the collapse.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation, saying strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence.

How is the safety of similar buildings in Delhi being evaluated after the collapse?

How is the safety of similar buildings in Delhi being evaluated after the collapse?

What actions is the Delhi government taking in response to the building collapse?

What actions is the Delhi government taking in response to the building collapse?

Residents of the collapsed building and adjoining unsafe structures have been evacuated, Gupta said.

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The remaining standing portion of the building, which she described as “extremely dangerous”, will be demolished after the debris is completely cleared.

The chief minister also announced a structural audit of similar buildings across Delhi, with strict action to follow if safety violations are found. She said the government was also drafting a policy under which owners of old buildings would have to submit structural audit reports and certify the safety of their premises before operating PGs, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments.

Officials found responsible for lapses or negligence will face immediate action, Gupta said.

Delhi’s industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the chief minister had held a meeting with the Mayor and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner and directed that a policy be formulated requiring PGs, hostels and public utility establishments to obtain structural safety certificates.

“Without a structural certificate, they will not be permitted to operate,” he said.

Gupta said the safety of Delhi residents would not be compromised and warned that those responsible for negligence would not be spared.