Delhi govt news LIVE: Friday is the first full day in office of Delhi's new government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first here since 1998, under chief minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers. Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, and follows another woman CM, Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the coveted post.

BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took oath as cabinet ministers in a mega ceremony at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Dignitaries including prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states run by the BJP and its allies, attended the swearing in ceremony.

Rekha Gupta is a first-time legislator. She won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the February 5 Delhi assembly election, where she defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.

The BJP emerged victorious with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, while the remaining 22 members will be from the AAP, which saw its tally tumble from 62 in 2020 (and 67 in 2015).

The Congress, which governed the Union territory from 1998-2013, failed to open its account for a third consecutive assembly election in the Capital.