Rekha Gupta News LIVE: Delhi CM says PWD, Jal Board officials will meet her today
Delhi govt news LIVE: Friday is the first full day in office of Delhi's new government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first here since 1998, under chief minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers. Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, and follows another woman CM, Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the coveted post....Read More
BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took oath as cabinet ministers in a mega ceremony at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
Dignitaries including prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states run by the BJP and its allies, attended the swearing in ceremony.
Rekha Gupta is a first-time legislator. She won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the February 5 Delhi assembly election, where she defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.
The BJP emerged victorious with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, while the remaining 22 members will be from the AAP, which saw its tally tumble from 62 in 2020 (and 67 in 2015).
The Congress, which governed the Union territory from 1998-2013, failed to open its account for a third consecutive assembly election in the Capital.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht to be deputy Speaker of Delhi assembly?
“I have also come to know from news reports. I have not received any official call or letter,” says BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh assures ‘all-round development’ of constituency
Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh says despite losing the previous election, he was amongst the people for five years, and this time he received their blessings.
“I will ensure all-round development of my constituency (Bawana),” he said.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: Delhi minister thanks BJP top brass
“I would like to thank the top leadership for trusting me and making me minister. I would like to thank honourable PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Yogendra Chandolia for trusting and including me in the Cabinet,” says Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: Delhi CM says Ayushman Bharat scheme will soon be in public domain
“In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was blocked by the AAP. The scheme will soon be in the public domain,” says Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: PWD, Jal Board officials called for meeting today, says CM Rekha Gupta
“Today, we have called PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting and we will seriously take over the issues of potholes,” says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: Who holds which portfoli in Delhi's new government?
The portfolio for cabinet minister in the chief minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government were announced on Thursday evening, hours after the election MLAs took oath at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.
While the chief minister herself has retained departments of general administration, service, finance, revenue, women and child development and others, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma will be in charge of PWD, legislative affairs, water, irrigation, flood control and Gurdwara elections.
Ashish Sood has been assigned home, power, urban development, education, higher education and training and technical education. Read more
Rekha Gupta News LIVE: CM Rekha Gupta meets people outside her residence
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta meets people after they gathered outside her residence to greet her, day after she took oath.