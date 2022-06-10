Delhi continues to sizzle at 43. 5 °C, IMD says heatwave to prevail in north India for few more days

Delhi saw no respite from the blistering heatwave on Friday as the maximum temperature of the national capital settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Najafgarh once again recorded the highest mercury rise at any given weather station in the national capital with 46.2 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius at its base weather station Safdarjung observatory. In Najafgarh, the maximum temperature settled at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity during the day shifted between 36 and 16 per cent in Delhi, according to the Met department.

Quoting IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani, news agency PTI reported the current heatwave spell is “less intense” as opposed to those recorded in April-end and May, but the “area of impact is almost equal”.

The IMD has forecast continuance of heatwave in Delhi and adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on Saturday (June 11).

Pre-monsoon activity is likely over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and east Madhya Pradesh starting June 12, but Delhi and its neighbouring regions along with north Madhya Pradesh will continue to record above normal temperatures till June 15, an official from the weather department said.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over northwest and central India during next 48 hours and gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 7pm on Friday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) revealed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

