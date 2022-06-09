Haryana city records 47.1 degrees: Top 10 Indian cities with maximum temperature

With several parts of the country, especially the north, central and northwest regions, continuing to bear the brunt of the severe heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a list of cities which recorded maximum temperatures on Thursday.

The list includes Delhi and its neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among others.

The IMD said the heatwave will prevail in the aforementioned regions on Friday (June 10) as well. A similar weather alert has been issued in north Madhya Pradesh, interior Odisha and Jharkhand as well.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of north, central and northwest India during the day. Delhi's base weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. However, the highest maximum temperature at any weather station in the national capital was recorded at 45.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh.

Here are 12 cities in India that recorded maximum temperature:

1. Faridabad (Haryana) at 47.1 degrees Celsius

2. Ganganagar (Rajasthan) at 47 degrees Celsius

3. Mungeshwar (Delhi) and Bathinda (Punjab) at 46.8 degrees Celsius

4. Hissar (Haryana) at 46.6 degrees Celsius

5. Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh) at 46.4 degrees Celsius

6. Mewat (Haryana) at 46.3 degrees Celsius

7. Raigarh and Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) at 46.1 degrees Celsius

8. Sports Complex (Delhi) at 46 degrees Celsius

9. Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Amritsar (Punjab) at 45.8 degrees Celsius

10. Firozpur (Punjab) at 45.5 degrees Celsius