Heatwave: No major relief in northwest, central India till June 15, says IMD

No major relief from intense heat in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India is likely till June 15, although the maximum temperature may come down by a few degrees over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

A heatwave spell is being witnessed in Northwest and central India since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

From June 16 onwards, moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region, the weather department added.

“There is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted", senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he said.

The much-awaited pre-monsoon activity has been predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from June 12, bringing some relief to these areas. But northern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and North MP will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely,” he added.

The temperature will hover between 40 degrees and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

The IMD has said that it was too early to predict when the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date (June 27). However, it reached the capital and neighbouring areas only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail