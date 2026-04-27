Delhi cop shoots food delivery agent dead, another injured as bullet pierces through his chest

A 21-year-old food delivery agent was reportedly killed and his friend injured when a Delhi Police head constable opened fire after ‘hurling casteist abuses’ at them during an argument on Sunday. The duo was standing on the road and talking to the hosts of a birthday party they had gone to when the incident took place. (Photo for representation) (ANI Video Grab)

The deceased, Pandav Kumar, and his friend Krishan were standing on a road in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan village around 2.30 am, and the accused, Neeraj, allegedly opened fire from point-blank range following an argument with them, police said , PTI reported.

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While Kumar was hit in the chest, the bullet pierced through him and injured Krishan who is now undergoing treatment.

The police sources were quoted as saying that Neeraj is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell, but Kumar's family alleged that Neeraj is a head constable with the Delhi Police. The police, however, did not confirm it.

Argument over standing on road turns ugly Kumar and Krishan were returning from a birthday party at a friend's home and the duo was engaged in a conversation with the hosts on the road before leaving, according to the police probe so far.

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Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Kumar, who was on a motorcycle, aiming at his chest from close range.

"The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen," the police was quoted as saying.

Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment.

'Opened fire when he got to know we are from Bihar' A case has been registered against the absconding accused and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

Alleging that Neeraj was in an inebriated condition, Kumar's family said the firing was unprovoked and that he immediately fled from the spot after shooting.

The family further alleged that Neeraj objected to Kumar standing on the road with his friends and asked him about his caste.

"The moment he got to know that we are from Bihar, he opened fire and fled," Kumar's mother Meena Devi told reporters.

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"I want justice for my son. He was innocent and had gone to attend a birthday party. He was working hard to support the family. The accused should be given strict punishment," she said.

A relative of Kumar said he was the sole earning member of his family.

The deceased's family members and locals gathered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station following the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against him.

Police said Neeraj is a native of Bahu Akbarpur village in Haryana's Rohtak and has been living alone for the past 15 years.

They said they are probing the sequence of events that led to the altercation.