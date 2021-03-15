Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
A Delhi court on Monday sentenced alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan to death in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Khan was convicted by a city court on March 8 for killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Delhi Police special cell, who led the operation on September 19, 2008.
Also Read | In Batla House case, court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi Police inspector Mohan Sharma
Besides handing Khan the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of ₹11 lakh on him, directing that of the said amount, ₹10 lakh be immediately released and given to deceased inspector Sharma's family.
Earlier, convicting the 35-year-old for the murder of the police officer, additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav held him guilty of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant on duty, causing grievous hurt and non-appearance despite being declared a proclaimed offender (PO). Khan was pronounced a PO in 2009 and arrested almost 10 years after being on the run.
Khan, who went by the alias Junaid, was convicted along with his accomplices Salim and Ann for Sharma's killing. While pronouncing him guilty, the court observed that 'Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a firearm.'
The Batla House encounter took place six days after the national capital was rocked by serial blasts, in which at least 30 people were killed and more than 100 list their lives. The Sharma-led team, reportedly acting on a tip-off, carried out a raid at flat number 108, L-18, Batla House in city's Jamia Nagar. While Sharma was killed in action, two alleged IM terrorists-Mohammed Atif Ameen and Mohammed Sajid were also gunned down.
Khan and Shahzad Ahmad, another alleged IM member, were able to escape. Ahmad was later nabbed and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2013. Khan, meanwhile, was arrested from the India-Nepal border on February 14, 2018.
