Home / Cities / Delhi News / Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with 11 lakh fine
Suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan (HT Photo)
delhi news

Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with 11 lakh fine

On March 8, a Delhi court had convicted Khan, along with his accomplices, for the killing of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who led the Delhi Police team during the September 19, 2008 operation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST

A Delhi court on Monday sentenced alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan to death in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Khan was convicted by a city court on March 8 for killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Delhi Police special cell, who led the operation on September 19, 2008.

Also Read | In Batla House case, court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi Police inspector Mohan Sharma

Besides handing Khan the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of 11 lakh on him, directing that of the said amount, 10 lakh be immediately released and given to deceased inspector Sharma's family.


Earlier, convicting the 35-year-old for the murder of the police officer, additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav held him guilty of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant on duty, causing grievous hurt and non-appearance despite being declared a proclaimed offender (PO). Khan was pronounced a PO in 2009 and arrested almost 10 years after being on the run.


Khan, who went by the alias Junaid, was convicted along with his accomplices Salim and Ann for Sharma's killing. While pronouncing him guilty, the court observed that 'Khan, with his associates, intentionally and knowingly caused the murder of Sharma by a gunshot from a firearm.'


The Batla House encounter took place six days after the national capital was rocked by serial blasts, in which at least 30 people were killed and more than 100 list their lives. The Sharma-led team, reportedly acting on a tip-off, carried out a raid at flat number 108, L-18, Batla House in city's Jamia Nagar. While Sharma was killed in action, two alleged IM terrorists-Mohammed Atif Ameen and Mohammed Sajid were also gunned down.

Khan and Shahzad Ahmad, another alleged IM member, were able to escape. Ahmad was later nabbed and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2013. Khan, meanwhile, was arrested from the India-Nepal border on February 14, 2018.

Related Stories

The lane of L-18 wears a deserted look a week after the gunfight between police and suspected militants at Batla House in September 2008. (HT archive)
india news

Batla House case: Delhi court to hear arguments on sentence against Ariz Khan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:48 AM IST
On March 8, additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan aka Junaid, Salim, and Anna, holding them guilty of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant on duty, causing grievous hurt and non-appearance despite being declared as a Proclaimed Offender
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT)
india news

RS Prasad lashes out at Mamata over Batla House incident, demands apology

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:19 PM IST
He also targeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "You might have listened to Salman Khurshid say that Sonia Gandhi had tears in her eyes when she got to know that two terrorists have been killed," news agency ANI quoted Prasad as saying.
File photo of Delhi Police personnel at the spot, a day after the encounter. (Sunil Saxena/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: A timeline of the 2008 case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • The series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case
Delhi Police’s special cell at the encounter spot in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:15 AM IST
35-year-old Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the city police in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years
The cover of Batla House.
india news

Delhi Police Special Cell had to convince then PM Dr Manmohan Singh that Batla House encounter was genuine

By Neeraj Chauhan | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2020 11:59 AM IST
Karnal Singh, former Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Delhi Police, who led the operation, claimed that the incident was bedevilled by vote-bank politics, news channels’ obsessive competition over TRPs and conspiracy theorists
Ariz Khan alias Junaid, one of the most wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist being taken to a court by Delhi Police Special Cell after his arrest, in New Delhi. A Delhi court sentenced Khan for the death penalty in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Ariz Khan given death in Batla encounter case

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times. New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:13 AM IST
  • The court said that nature of offence and manner of committing the crime aroused extreme indignation to society. It stressed that the offence was not an ordinary act but a crime against the State.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ramniwas Goel and L-G Anil Baijal at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ramniwas Goel and L-G Anil Baijal at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
  • The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
HT Image
delhi news

Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
With 368 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, Delhi added fewer than 400 cases of the viral infection after four days
HT Image
delhi news

Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A fake placement agency and call centre, being run entirely by women, was busted in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar and seven women were arrested following a search, police said on Monday
HT Image
delhi news

BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed the Centre’s move to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and give overarching powers to the city’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G), even as the Congress termed it as a “black day” for the city
HT Image
delhi news

Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told a city court that it would give seven days’ prior notice to Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk and climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhuri in case the police believe that their arrest is “unavoidable and imminent” in the toolkit case
HT Image
delhi news

Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
An accidental firing by a man carrying an illegal pistol at a wedding in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur left him and another guest injured on Sunday evening, the police said
HT Image
delhi news

Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A Delhi court on Monday directed the city police to supply the copy of the charge sheet to former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others in a case, where they have been booked for sedition for allegedly raising anti India slogans during an event at the varsity campus on February 9, 2016
HT Image
delhi news

Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day
107-year-old Kewal Krishan received his first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Three cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.
Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799 patients.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:02 PM IST
From March 11-14, Delhi witnessed more than 400 fresh infections per day, while 370 new cases were detected on March 10. The capital’s infection tally has risen to 644,064.
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
delhi news

NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The deputy CM said that the two proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act include changing the definition of “government” to imply the L-G instead of the elected government
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
delhi news

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Omar Abdullah was reacting to Chief Minister Kejriwal's tweet about a bill brought by the Union government in the Lok Sabha for allegedly curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi.
