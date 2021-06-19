Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel bail pleas in chopper case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of alleged middleman Christian Michel in connection with the AgustaWestland corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant relief to the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018. The court noted that the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

In his bail applications moved in both the cases, the accused had said he was not required for the purpose of investigation, and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. The applications said the accused never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody. The ₹3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland