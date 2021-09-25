Delhi court gives anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj who had sought protection from arrest in a rape case.

Special judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on a bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of like amount, saying there was “unusual delay” in lodging the FIR against Raj by the complainant. “In the event of arrest of applicant, investigating officer (IO)/ station house officer of Connaught Place police station is directed to release the accused on his furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one surety in the like amount,” the judge said.

Raj, the nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

The judge also directed Raj to join the investigation as and when required by the IO and not “threaten, pressurize or contact the prosecutrix in any manner whatsoever i.e. through phone, whatsapp, email, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, etc.”

In the application, advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Raj, claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 under Sections 376 (rape), 376(2) (rape by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, against Raj on directions of a Delhi court.

The woman, who claims she was an LJP worker, has accused Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.

