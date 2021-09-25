Home / India News / Delhi court gives anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj
Prince Raj, the nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar. (HT PHOTO)
Prince Raj, the nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi court gives anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj

In the application, advocate Nitesh Rana, representing LJP MP Raj, claimed that the alleged victim of rape and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj who had sought protection from arrest in a rape case.

Special judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on a bond of 1 lakh and one surety of like amount, saying there was “unusual delay” in lodging the FIR against Raj by the complainant. “In the event of arrest of applicant, investigating officer (IO)/ station house officer of Connaught Place police station is directed to release the accused on his furnishing a personal bond of 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount,” the judge said.

Raj, the nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

The judge also directed Raj to join the investigation as and when required by the IO and not “threaten, pressurize or contact the prosecutrix in any manner whatsoever i.e. through phone, whatsapp, email, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, etc.”

In the application, advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Raj, claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 under Sections 376 (rape), 376(2) (rape by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, against Raj on directions of a Delhi court.

The woman, who claims she was an LJP worker, has accused Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.