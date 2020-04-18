Delhi Covid-19 cases close to 2000-mark, Arvind Kejriwal calls a review meet

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:55 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital, a news agency reported. Delhi is close to registering two thousand positive cases with the tally presently at over 1800 cases including 72 recoveries and 42 casualties.

The city-state hopes to increase testing of suspects with the help of approximately one lakh rapid testing kids meant for quick antibody detection. The current daily average of tests done in the month of April in Delhi is under a 1000 samples. Its average of 930 tests per million population, however, is much higher than the national average of 220.

The AAP government has offered a major relief to parents by instructing private schools to only charge tuition fees till the time schools do not reopen due to the lockdown. It also asked private schools to only charge monthly fees as against the practice of charging fees for a quarter in advance. They have also been advised against a fee hike without government’s sanction.

In another important relief, the government is offering Rs 5,000 as immediate cash assistance for over one lakh autorickshaw drivers in the capital. The process of verification of their identities is currently on and the first batch of verified drivers have already been paid.

Delhi government is also distributing ration to those without ration card through distribution centres established in about 400 schools across Delhi.

The Congress on Friday had asked Delhi government to give ration and cash incentives to daily wagers and migrant workers to prevent them from leaving the city during the national lockdown.

The Congress had also asked the Delhi government to completely waive school fees for three months to provide succour to parents and demanded that the government funded 75 per cent salaries of teachers in aided schools.

