Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19

Manish Sisodia assured people that he was fine and had no major complications after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manish Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, is seen in this file photo. Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Manish Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, is seen in this file photo. Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (File photo)
         

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Sisodia took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he has gone in self isolation.

Sisodia fell unwell on Sunday night with mild fever and took the Covid-19 test on Monday.The minister assured people that he was fine and had no major complications.

“Right now there is no fever or any other complication. I am completely fine. By your good wishes and blessing, I will soon return to work,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter in Hindi. 

Earlier on Monday in Delhi Assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed about Sisodia’s absence from today’s special one-day session.

“Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today’s session as he has fever since last night,” Goel said in Delhi Assembly.

Delhi on Monday recorded 3,229 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the virus tally to over 2.21 lakh, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin. The death toll climbed to 4,770 with 24 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours.

The city conducted around 44,884 Covid-19 tests in last 24 hours, of which 9,859 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,025 were rapid antigen tests.

Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
