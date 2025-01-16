Delhi doctor murdered by male dietician for allegedly touching him 'inappropriately'

A Delhi doctor was found murdered inside his house on Thursday after an altercation with a dietician. The police have detained a suspect named Sunny Kumar. The Delhi police have detained the man (Representational)

According to reports, the 23-year-old accused, who works as a dietician, had gone to the house of victim, Dr Sambit Mohanty, to deliver a diet subscription.

While they were talking, Mohanty touched him inappropriately, the police told PTI. Following this, Sharma strangled him and then attacked him with a knife and scissors from the victim's kitchen.

DCP South Ankit Chauhan said that the police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in a house in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave area.

The victim, a native of Odisha, had a deep cut wound on his neck and "blood was scattered on the floor, indicating a violent altercation", he added.

Boy murdered outside church in Gurgaon

On January 15, a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by some youths from outside a church was found dead near a village.

Police have detained a minor for the abduction and murder and were questioning him. He is alleged to have beaten the class 12 student to death using sticks and stones near Basai village.

According to the police complaint filed in the case, the boy's father received a call around 10.30 pm from someone identifying as the son's friend.

The caller said his son was abducted by some youths at around 7.30 pm from near a church in Devilal colony. After this they tried to contact the boy but he could not be traced, the father added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station on Monday, police said.

On Wednesday, police found the body and also apprehended a boy known to the victim for the crime.

With inputs from PTI