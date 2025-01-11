New Delhi, The national capital witnessed a slight drop in crimes such as murder, robbery, rape and molestation in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the annual data released by the Delhi Police. Delhi witnessed decline in murder, robbery, crimes against women in 2024 as compared to 2023: Data

Crimes against women saw a decline, with rape cases reducing to 2,076 from 2,141 in 2023. Similarly, incidents of molestation dropped sharply from 2,345 to 2,037, while eve-teasing cases also decreased to 362 from 381 the previous year.

Murder cases in Delhi recorded a marginal dip, with 504 incidents reported in 2024 compared to 506 in 2023. Robbery cases decreased to 1,510, down from 1,654 the previous year. The number of riots in the city also dropped from 43 in 2023 to 33 in 2024.

The data for some crimes remained unchanged, as cases of dacoity stood at 29 in both 2023 and 2024, while 13 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in both years.

However, areas of concern persist, as the city recorded an uptick in fatal accidents and burglaries. Fatal accidents rose to 1,504 in 2024 from 1,432 in 2023, while number of burglaries surged past 29,000, marking an increase of over 400 cases from the previous year.

On the other hand, several crimes saw a notable decline. Snatching cases reduced significantly, dropping to 6,493 from 7,886 in 2023. Hurt cases also fell to 1,401 from 1,481 the previous year. Motor vehicle theft showed a slight improvement, with cases reducing to 39,976 from 40,045.

Theft cases, one of the most reported crimes in Delhi, saw a sharp decline in 2024, with 1,17,563 incidents recorded, a significant drop from 1,58,965 in 2023. Simple accident cases also showed improvement, reducing to 4,069 in 2024 from 4,283 in the preceding year.

According to the data, cases under the Arms Act saw a slight decrease, with 3,526 incidents reported in 2024 compared to 3,579 in 2023. However, a sharp rise was recorded in cases under the Excise Act, which increased to 6,445 from 5,951 in the previous year.

Similarly, cases registered under the Gambling Act saw a marginal uptick, rising to 3,556 in 2024 from 3,534 in 2023.

A significant increase was observed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with cases surging to 1,789 in 2024, up from 1,325 the previous year.

A senior Delhi Police officer attributed the overall decline in crime to improved law enforcement strategies and targeted operations.

"We focused on enhanced patrolling, community engagement, and technology-driven surveillance to prevent offenses. Special operations targeting repeat offenders and organized criminal networks resulted in the arrest of over 100 hardcore criminals this year, significantly disrupting criminal activities across the city," the officer stated.

The officer also highlighted the role of citizen cooperation and digital tools in crime prevention.

"We leveraged advanced analytics and integrated technology with traditional policing methods, ensuring quicker response times and better resource allocation," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.