Delhi: Dwarka Expressway-Vasant Kunj tunnel approved; full details of mega project

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that multiple projects worth ₹24,000 crores have been approved by the centre to reduce pollution and streamline traffic in Delhi and its adjoining areas. This will include a five-km tunnel between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) and Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj). Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the work on projects will commence early next year (PTI File Photo)

The projects, which were approved during a recent meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will commence from early next year. The tunnel between Dwarka Expressway and Vasant Kunj will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of ₹3,500 crore.

The project will include the construction of two underground tubes, with each tube having three lanes, which will offer a signal-free alternate route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram.

Moreover, the tunnel will be equipped with facilities like ventilation, fire safety, CCTV, electro-mechanical systems, surveillance, control rooms, cross passages and emergency exits for efficient travelling. She explained that the tunnel will help in easing traffic congestion on Rangpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and National Highway 48 (NH-48).

The tunnel will also become significant in connecting multiple major expressways including the Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44, NH-10, Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) via the Urban Extension Road (UER) and Dwarka Expressway, she added.

CM Rekha Gupta called this project, the "foundation for the Delhi of the future," and said the tunnel will give a new direction to infrastructure in the national capital and bring relief to millions of citizens.

Last week, CM Rekha Gupta said that the central government has given various road projects worth Rs.1.25 lakh crore to Delhi over the last years due to which key connectivity stretches are in the works, including an underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road and an elevated corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport.

With inputs from PTI