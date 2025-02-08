Delhi election result: Winners with highest and lowest victory margins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday won a historic mandate in Delhi, election results released on Saturday showed. The BJP returned to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi assembly election in the city.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

According to the Election Commission, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in Delhi, while the AAP bagged 22 seats. The Congress failed to win any seat for the third election in a row in the capital. Follow Delhi election results LIVE updates.

Several key leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party lost in their respective constituencies, including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Incumbent Delhi chief minister Atishi won from the Kalkaji.



BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes, securing 30,088 votes against the AAP supremo's 25,999. In Jangpura, Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes, while minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash by 3,188 votes.

While their losing margins were relatively narrow, these were not the lowest victory margins. Nor were all BJP victories the ones with the highest margins.

Delhi election result: Highest winning margin



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal from Matia Mahal recorded the highest winning margin in the election. He won his seat by a massive margin of 42,724 votes, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora.

In Seelampur, AAP candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma by a margin of 42,477 seats, the second–highest in the election.

Vijender Gupta of the BJP also won the Rohini seat by a massive margin. He defeated AAP's Pardeep Mittal by a margin of 37,816 votes.

Winner Seat Winning margin Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP) Matia Mahal 42,724 votes Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) Seelampur 42,477 votes Vijender Gupta (BJP) Rohini 37,816 votes Prem Chauhan (AAP) Deoli 36,680 votes Ravinder Indraj Singh (BJP) Bawana 31,475 votes View All Prev Next

In Deoli, AAP's Prem Chauhan emerged victorious by a margin of 36,680 votes. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) candidate Deepak Tanwar.

Ravinder Indraj Singh of the BJP also won the Bawana seat by 31,475 votes, defeating AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Delhi election result: Lowest winning margin

The lowest winning margin was recorded by BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar seat – only 344 votes.

It was followed by BJP's Ravi Kant from Trilokpuri, who managed to win by 392 votes only.

Winner Seat Winning margin Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP) Sangam Vihar 344 votes Ravi Kant (BJP) Trilokpuri 392 votes Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) Jangpura 675 votes Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP) Timarpur 1,168 votes Umang Bajaj (BJP) Rajinder Nagar 1,231 votes View All Prev Next

In Jangpura, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP won the election by 675 votes. He defeated former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

In Timarpur, BJP's Surya Prakash Khatri defeated AAP's Surinder Pal Singh by 1,168 votes.

BJP's Umang Bajaj also won the Rajinder Nagar seat by a margin of 1,231 votes. He defeated AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak.

PM Modi on Delhi polls



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of corruption against its leaders, saying that all links of such charges will be probed and those who "looted" money will have to return it.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, PM Modi said the BJP will return the love of the people of Delhi in the form of progress and development.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," he said.