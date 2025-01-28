Delhi election: Riots accused Tahir Hussain gets 'custody parole', to pay 2 lakh per day for...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain to campaign for the Delhi election. The court has allowed the 2020 riots accused to come out of jail for 12 hours to campaign starting January 29 till February 3. Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) after his arrest on March 6, 2020. (PTI File Photo)

The court put conditions on Hussain for custody parole. He will bear the expense of two police personnel, the jail van and the escort vehicle. The court directed him to make an advance deposit of two days, which is approximately over ₹2 lakh per day.

The court allowed him to visit his party office and hold meetings with voters within the constituency but he will not visit his house at Karawal Nagar.

Further, he will not be allowed to speak about the cases pending against him.

Tahir Hussain requested the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he be allowed to campaign in custody for the Delhi assembly polls, reported PTI.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Hussain, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta that only four-five days are left for campaigning so he be allowed to connect with the electorate under police custody.

"The place where my house is alleged to have been where Delhi riots took place. I am fighting for Mustafabad seat and even for staying purposes, I am saying I will not go to the house and will stay in a hotel and provide details," Aggarwal said, according to PTI.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer, saying his role was serious. He said if granted the relief, everybody would fill out a nomination form in jail.

The court asked Raju to seek instructions on what expenses and sort of security would be required.

The bench also told Aggarwal to inform Hussain what undertakings Hussain would give.

Hussain failed to secure interim bail on January 22, after a two-judge bench of the apex court gave a split verdict.

The Delhi high court granted custody parole to Hussain on January 14 to file his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

Delhi riots

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and several injured.

Hussain is an accused in a case connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.