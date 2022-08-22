MHA suspends former commissioner, his deputy in Delhi excise policy case

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended the then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari named in the CBI case into alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22.

The suspension comes days after Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena approved the same and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for “serious lapses” against 11 officers of the excise department in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

CBI's FIR in the scam

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is one of the 15 names mentioned the CBI FIR registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy which was implemented in November last year.

The FIR has alleged that Sisodia, Krishna, Tiwari and others were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to the excise policy for the year 2021-22 "without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

Raids at Sisodia's residence

The probe agency conducted a raid at Sisodia's house and several other locations in connection with the case on Friday leading to an intensified war of words between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre. The raids had continued for several hours, with AAP stating the Narendra Modi-led Union government is using the central agencies as it is afraid of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity for his good governance.

On a reference from the MHA, the CBI FIR has also named assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and 10 liquor licensees, their associates and unknown others in the case.

