Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
The Delhi government on Thursday extended its order pertaining to a 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Delhi from the United Kingdom till January 31 in the wake of a new variant of the coronavirus.
The extension of this order comes on the back of a set of rules announced by the Delhi government on Friday last week to keep a tight check on import of the new variant of coronavirus through people returning from virus-hit UK.
The protocol was to be strictly followed in Delhi on a trial basis for a week till January 14.
In the order, the Delhi government has decided to mandatorily test all the travellers arriving from the UK through self-paid RT-PCR tests.
“All those arriving from the UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.
He had further said that this has been done “to protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK”.
“As a matter of abundant precaution, in view of the increased transmissibility of the new variant, it is decided that all travellers coming from the UK to India would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. Those who are found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit as per existing laid down protocol. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine,” read the order.
The new variant of coronavirus disease – B.1.1.7 – has been dubbed as highly infectious by scientists and medical experts as the UK government has confirmed that the infection rates have increased faster than expected in the affected areas where the new strain has been circulating and stronger measures are required to get the virus under control.
Delhi on Thursday reported 340 new cases of coronavirus taking the total count of cases to 6,31,249.
So far, a total of 109 cases from the UK strain of coronavirus have been reported from across the country.
In a proactive approach to fight the virus outbreak, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a Covid-19 vaccination drive that is scheduled to start on January 16 and will be done across 81 locations in the national capital.
"So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers," Kejriwal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even woman officers want adultery law in army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map
- Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop thrashed in Bengal district, BJP and TMC trade barbs for spike in violence
- Top police officers confirmed the incident and said that it took place at Jhalda in Purulia district, around 350 km northwest of Kolkata, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, US can jointly tackle regional and global challenges: MEA
- The strategy document, which experts believe was declassified by the US to signal a continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, also envisages bolstering India’s capacities so that it can work with other like-minded countries to act as “a counterbalance to China”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
- The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox