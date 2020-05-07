‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:49 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from East Delhi assembly constituency Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that the Delhi administration had failed Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday and also promised to look after the policeman’s child like his own.

“We can’t bring Constable Amit back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF will take care of his complete education. #DelhiFailedAmit #CoronaWarriorsIndia,” Gambhir tweeted on Thursday.

“All those who have grievances against the Police should think about Constable Amit ji’s sacrifice. He died of Covid-19 in the line of duty because for him service was supreme. My condolences with the family,” the BJP MP said in another tweet.

Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar belonged to Sonepat in Haryana where his wife and three-year-old son live. Kumar lived with a friend on the fifth floor of a rented house in Gandhi Nagar, a neighbourhood close to Bharat Nagar where he worked.

The 31-year-old constable posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi died of the infectious Covid-19 disease barely two days ago. Kumar primarily worked with the crime records unit.

“He was tested for Covid-19 by a private lab on Tuesday, before his death. The test result that arrived on Wednesday revealed that he was Covid-19 positive,” a senior police officer had said after the death of the constable.

This is the first coronavirus death among the city’s police personnel. So far, at least thirty six police staff in the national capital have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.