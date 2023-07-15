Delhi flood: Is Yamuna water receding? Which roads are accessible? Check latest updates

The Delhi government said on Saturday that the flood-like situation in the national capital is expected to improve by Sunday as the water level of the Yamuna river, which had increased to a record level due to the significant release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, is gradually receding. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said efforts are underway to pump out water, clean roads, and restore traffic movement as the Yamuna water level falls. (Follow LIVE updates on Delhi flood here) New Delhi: Locals wade through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river near Hanuman Mandir at Yamuna Bazar area, Delhi on Saturday.(PTI)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called for a meeting of cabinet ministers on Saturday evening to discuss the ongoing flood situation. He also shared an update about the receding Yamuna water level and urged people to avoid any activities in the floodwater. Sharing a video from the news agency PTI on Twitter that showed a group of children playing in the floodwater, Kejriwal said, “I urge everyone to avoid this. It could be fatal.”

Earlier on Saturday, Atishi questioned over the delay in sending the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) despite the Delhi government's request. She said following Kejriwal's request to involve the army, the Lieutenant Governor instructed the Army and NDRF to assist at the site where the ITO gates were damaged. Atishi expressed gratitude for the support provided by Army engineers in repairing the gates but highlighted that the delay of 12 hours in receiving assistance resulted in waterlogging in the busy ITO areas of Delhi.

Latest updates on Yamuna water level

-The revenue secretary of the Delhi government said the water level of the Yamuna river has decreased by 5 cm, indicating an improvement in the situation expected by Sunday.

-The total number of evacuated individuals stands at 25,478, with 22,803 people currently accommodated in 44 camps across Delhi.

-As of 4pm on Saturday, the water level of the Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.07 metres. It is anticipated to gradually decrease to 206.72 metres by 10 pm, according to the Central Water Commission.

Updates on roads open for traffic

Updating the situation in the national capital, Atishi the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg are now accessible for vehicles. She also said after pumping out the water, Metcalfe House Road has also been reopened for traffic.

33 trainees rescued from ITO

As many as 33 trainees of Indian Statistical Services were rescued on Saturday morning from Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) at ITO.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, they received a call at 11.20am. “We immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all 33 trainees, who were stuck at IIPA due to the drain water. The trainees were rescued by carrying them on fire tender during the rescue operation,” a DFS officer said.

Desilting at Yamuna Barrage

Following the flood-like situation in the national capital, the Indian Navy's diving team stepped in to carry out "desilting work" at the Yamuna Barrage in Delhi's ITO area. Captain Sanjay Kadian, a member of the Indian Navy's diving team, said they received information about five gates at the barrage that were not opening, and they were asked to cut the gate. They conducted an assessment and concluded that the gates were not opening due to silt filling. Later, they began carrying out desilting work at the barrage.

