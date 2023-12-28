Delhi fog: Consider these ‘safety tips’ if you are travelling by road

Delhi is bracing for dense fog over the next five days, with temperatures expected to linger between seven to eight degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological department's weather update on Thursday. The weather department also issued a dense fog warning for Haryana and Chandigarh, specifically for the late and early hours until December 31. Fog woes continue in Varanasi on Thursday. (rajesh Kumar/ht)(HT_PRINT)

In its dense fog advisory, the department urged drivers to utilise fog lights and advised travellers to stay updated on airline, railway, and state transport schedules. "Exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation," IMD said.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed four deaths and six injuries in separate road accidents due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, according to police reports on Thursday.

Learn more about essential safety precautions for traveling on roads during foggy weather conditions to avoid accidents.

Here are some safety tips

-Use low-beam headlights instead of high beams in foggy conditions to enhance visibility. Always use tail-lights and blinkers for better recognition by other drivers and maintain a safe distance.

-Avoid high-beam lights as they create glare, hindering your visibility on the road.

-Minimise distractions by turning off electronic devices like cell phones and radios. Consider slightly rolling down the window to hear surrounding traffic.

-Check and moderate your vehicle's speed during fog. Reduce speed gradually, refrain from overtaking or changing lanes, and allow extra time for your journey.

-Turn on fog lights if available in your car; if not, attach yellow cellophane paper to your headlights for improved visibility. Use low-beam headlights to make your vehicle noticeable to both front and rear traffic.

-Drive closer to the roadside and follow the road's magnetic blinkers. Maintain alignment within the proper lane by following road markings, especially on single-lane roads, favoring the left side.

-Maintain a considerable distance between vehicles to allow ample reaction time in case of emergencies or sudden braking.

-Activate the heater to prevent window condensation inside the vehicle due to exterior fog, ensuring clear visibility. Confirm the cleanliness of windshields and functional light indicators.

-Employ the horn while changing lanes or negotiating turns during foggy conditions.

-If visibility drastically diminishes, consider pulling over to the side of the road. Activate emergency flashers alongside low-beam headlights.

-In extreme visibility challenges, halt your vehicle, switch off all lights except hazard flashing lights, engage the emergency brake, and ensure tail lights are active to prevent collisions.

-Prefer familiar routes with known road conditions during dense fog and avoid unfamiliar or shortcut paths for safer navigation.