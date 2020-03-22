Delhi goes into lockdown from Monday morning only essential services to continue

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:49 IST

Delhi will go into lockdown mode from 6am on Monday morning till March 31 that will lead to maximum restrictions including shutting down of private firms and public transport apart from the existing restrictions already in place in the capital, announced Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was accompanied by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Sunday evening.

Borders of all states with Delhi will be shut down beginning tomorrow morning and entry of vehicles from outside will not be allowed into the state.

“We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020,” Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Essential services like fire services, electricity officers, water service, grocery stores, chemists, petrol pumps, animal fodder, news broadcast and print, etc will continue to be in operation.

The operation of institutions and organisations that are under the Central government, however, will not fall under the order issued by the Delhi government.

“All private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty. The companies will have to provide them the salary for this duration,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi government had already announced a ban on the gathering of more than five people in the state and the CM said it will be enforced strictly. Delhi Police had earlier on Sunday clamped Sec-144 in the capital enforcing several restrictions on all kinds of gathering and business activity barring essential services.

Metro train services have already been shut down till March 31 and the CM further announced a ban on all domestic flights into Delhi for the same duration and added that only 25% of DTC buses will ply on the roads to serve people working for emergency services.

“No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in #Delhi. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services,” said the CM.

Out of a total of 31 people affected by the virus in Delhi since outbreak, one died and five have been discharged.