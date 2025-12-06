Delhi government forms expert team, high-level panel to tackle air pollution

The Delhi Government has formed an expert group on air pollution mitigation to recommend measures for the prevention, control, abatement and mitigation of air pollution in the National Capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday, December 6. Delhi air pollution: The Delhi Government formed an expert group on air pollution mitigation. (ANI)

“Comprising leading domain experts, the group will serve as a much-needed think tank acting as a friend, philosopher and guide to the Delhi Government in its fight against pollution,” he further added.

In addition, the government has set up a High-Level Implementation Committee for the Control of Air Pollution under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“This committee will ensure time-bound execution, strict monitoring and effective implementation of all directions and action plans issued by the Government of Delhi, Hon’ble Courts and statutory bodies,” the post shared by Sirsa read.

“Both the Expert Group and the Implementation Committee shall work in close coordination, one serving as the brain and the other as the arm of our collective effort. I firmly believe that with the concerted efforts of the Government and the people of Delhi, we will, God willing, soon prevail in this war against pollution,” he further wrote.

Delhi pollution

Delhi recorded a slight increase in its minimum temperature on Saturday as a western disturbance began affecting the city, even as the air quality continued to deteriorate. The capital recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the seasonal average, following Friday’s low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rise in minimum temperatures is expected to continue over the next few days. Partially cloudy skies and wind speeds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour were reported on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is forecast to range between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

Strong winds, which help disperse pollutants, are likely to bring some relief to the city’s air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 334, categorised as “very poor,” at 10 am on Saturday, up slightly from 327 at 4 pm on Friday.