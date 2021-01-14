Delhi government relieves teachers from bird flu duties

Delhi government on Thursday announced that teachers were being relieved from field duties related to the prevention of avian influenza (bird blue) in the national Capital.

The move comes a day after a group of teachers, along with civil defence volunteers, were deployed at various borders to check and report any illegal transportation of poultry or live birds into Delhi. Teachers, however, urged deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday to withdraw the order.

In an order issued on Thursday, Sisodia said, “It’s been brought to my notice that teachers are being deployed by some district magistrates in field duties related to enforcement of the notification to prevent ingress of the avian influenza (bird flu) in NCT of Delhi.”

“Teachers are not meant for this kind of duty and they are all busy with online classes. Moreover, for students of classes 10 and 12, the government has already announced special practical classes from Monday onwards i.e; January 18, 2021.It is, therefore, directed that no deployment of teachers is permitted for duties related to the prevention of ingress of the avian influenza (bird flu) in NCT of Delhi,” Sisodia said in the order.

The Delhi government teachers association welcomed the move. “We are so grateful that the education minister promptly acted on our request. It’s an extra burden on schools since the majority of the teachers are already deployed in Covid-19 related duties. Besides, it’s really humiliating for the teachers,” said Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of the association.