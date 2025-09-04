Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Delhi govt appoints Special Public Prosecutor in CM Rekha Gupta's attack case

Sept 04, 2025 11:19 am IST

The case involves the alleged assault on the Chief Minister during a public grievance redressal programme (Jan Sunwai) held at her camp office a few weeks ago.

The Delhi Government has appointed Advocate Pradeep Rana as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to represent the Delhi Police in connection with the FIR registered over the recent alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Two accused were arrested in total after the incident and are currently in judicial custody.(Hindustan Times)
According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, Rana has been authorised to appear before the Courts in the matter related to the FIR lodged at Civil Lines Police Station.

The incident, which took place amid discussions over the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, saw a man allegedly attack the Chief Minister while she was addressing citizens.

Two accused were arrested in total after the incident and are currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, held her first Jan Sunwai after the incident at her Civil Lines office under an unprecedented security blanket.

Multiple layers of police personnel, including frisking with metal detectors, CCTV monitoring, and restrictions on mobile phones, cameras, and even spectacles inside the premises, were implemented to ensure safety.

