Weeks after attack, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds first Jan Sunwai amid heightened security

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held the first Jan Sunwai at her camp office in Civil Lines amid heavy security weeks after a man attacked her during the programme over the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs. Police and security personnel formed an inner ring around the chief minister as she conducted the Jan Sunwai.(HT Photo)

The programme began at 8 am, with people from various parts of the city raising their grievances to the CM and seeking her help at the event.

Police and security personnel formed an inner ring around Gupta as she was seated on a chair behind a table while people came up to her one by one and submitted their applications.

Security measures included policemen frisking individuals with metal detectors and monitoring the programme through CCTV cameras. Additionally, no phones, cameras or spectacles were allowed inside the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia was present inside the CM's house to oversee the security arrangements.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked at her residence: What exactly happened

On August 20, a man from Gujarat's Rajkot, identified as Rajesh Sakriya, attacked CM Gupta during the Jan Sunwai programme at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.

Sakriya's family claimed that he is a passionate dog lover who was disturbed by the apex court's earlier order to shift Delhi-NCR's stray dogs to shelters.

She allegedly handed over some papers to Gupta during the programme before suddenly grabbing her hand and attempting to pull her. However, security personnel and the public subdued him on time. The chief minister escaped without injury.

Last week, CM Gupta ordered mandatory attendance of designated officers at Jan Sunwai camps, warning disciplinary actions against officers who miss the hearings.

“If a designated officer is unable to attend, they must obtain prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such permission will invite disciplinary action,” a statement issued by the CMO said.

She said that officers' presence at the programmes is part of their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored.