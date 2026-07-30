Delhi govt closes NEET protest cases with caveat: No protection for those with criminal antecedents

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will not pursue any further adverse legal action against people involved in protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination, while making it clear that the relief will not extend to those with criminal antecedents.

Students celebrate after the education minister's resignation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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The cases were filed against those who police found were involved in the alleged violence that broke out during Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Delhi Police identified 2,873 people through CCTV footage who allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised vehicles during the CJP Chalo Sansad march. Of them, nearly a thousand were found to have criminal records, HT reported earlier, citing Delhi police officials familiar with the matter.

According to a press release issued by the Delhi government's Home Department, a total of 13 cases were registered by Delhi Police in connection with the NEET protest demonstrations held in the national capital.

"No adverse legal action will be taken by any of the Police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests. The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court mentioned above," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also directed that where arrests or detentions had already been made in these cases, the review process for releasing those arrested would be undertaken expeditiously. It further said it does not propose to take any further adverse action against individuals involved in the protests and that the matter would be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account. The order was issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Protests after NEET paper leak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also directed that where arrests or detentions had already been made in these cases, the review process for releasing those arrested would be undertaken expeditiously. It further said it does not propose to take any further adverse action against individuals involved in the protests and that the matter would be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account. The order was issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Protests after NEET paper leak {{/usCountry}}

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Centre had assured protesters that no legal or police action would be taken against students and volunteers who participated in demonstrations against the alleged NEET paper leak.

The CJP-led agitation began last month after the NEET (UG) examination was scrapped over allegations of widespread irregularities. Protesters demanded sweeping reforms to the examination system and the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement, centred around Delhi's Jantar Mantar, gathered momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined it with an indefinite hunger strike.

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On July 20, thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament during the "Chalo Sansad" rally but were stopped by Delhi Police. Clashes broke out as police used lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse demonstrators, while police maintained that the gathering was unlawful.

Following talks between CJP leaders and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the Centre accepted several key demands, including Pradhan's resignation and the constitution of a task force headed by Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to the examination system. The CJP subsequently called off its 37-day protest on July 25 after the government assured that no action would be taken against protesters.

Row over FIRs and criminal antecedents

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The Delhi government's decision comes after similar steps by several NDA-ruled states. Bihar was the first to announce that it would withdraw all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices linked to the anti-NEET protests and release those arrested. The Nitish Kumar government also said no punitive or retaliatory legal action would be taken against people who participated in the protests before July 26.

Assam subsequently issued a similar notification, announcing that all cases and legal proceedings against protesters would be withdrawn, the release of those arrested would be expedited, and no further adverse action would be taken. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das later said the outfit had also received a government assurance that no authority would proceed against protesters in Rajasthan, adding that no FIRs had been registered there and none would be filed.

989 protesters with 'criminal antecedents'

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Earlier this week, Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times that of the 2,873 people identified through CCTV footage in connection with the violence, 989 had criminal antecedents. According to officials, those identified included people previously booked in serious offences such as murder, dacoity, robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping and Arms Act and NDPS cases. Police alleged that many were habitual offenders and were among those involved in attacking personnel and vandalising vehicles during the march.

The CJP, however, has accused the government of reneging on its promise to withdraw all cases against protesters. The organisation warned that it would resume protests if FIRs were not withdrawn and detained students were not released. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded that all criminal cases against protesters be withdrawn and no fresh FIRs be registered, while spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that students and volunteers continued to face police action despite the Centre's assurances.

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Student leaders have also criticised the continued detention of protesters, particularly in Bihar, and demanded that all cases linked to the anti-NEET agitation be withdrawn.