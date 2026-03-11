Delhi HC canteen stops serving main course, cites ‘unavailability’ of LPG cylinders

The lawyers' canteen at the Delhi High Court has reportedly dropped main course items from its menu citing “unavailability” of LPG cylinders, adding that they weren't aware when the gas supply would be restored. Track updates on Iran US war Workers load LPG cylinders in a cart, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (PTI)

“This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen,” the canteen said in a notice dated March 11, 2026, shared by LiveLaw.

The development comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia that has hit energy supplies across the world, and follows hotel associations in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai reporting shortage of commercial LPG. Follow updates on Middle East conflict

The canteen said the services will be restored as soon as the gas supply becomes available, adding that they don't know when that would be. “At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available,” the notice reportedly said.