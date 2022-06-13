Delhi HC dismisses plea for hate speech FIR against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea by CPI-M leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of an FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Pravesh Verma for alleged hate speeches during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in 2020.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that alternative remedies are available to the petitioner. The court said under the relevant provisions, sanction is necessary to prosecute the public functionaries.

It added that prima facie there is no infirmity with the order of the trial court and no case is made out by the petitioner that warrants interference by the HC.

The petitioners had alleged that “Thakur and Verma had sought to incite people as a result of which three incidents of firing took place at two different protest sites in Delhi”.

On March 25, Justice Singh had reserved the order on the petition which claimed that an FIR should be lodged against the leaders as a cognisable offence is made out against the leaders and that they were only asking police to investigate the matter.

