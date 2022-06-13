Home / India News / Delhi HC dismisses plea for hate speech FIR against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma
india news

Delhi HC dismisses plea for hate speech FIR against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

  • Hate speech FIR: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that alternative remedies are available to the petitioner.
Delhi high court.
Delhi high court.
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea by CPI-M leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of an FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Pravesh Verma for alleged hate speeches during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in 2020.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that alternative remedies are available to the petitioner. The court said under the relevant provisions, sanction is necessary to prosecute the public functionaries.

It added that prima facie there is no infirmity with the order of the trial court and no case is made out by the petitioner that warrants interference by the HC.

The petitioners had alleged that “Thakur and Verma had sought to incite people as a result of which three incidents of firing took place at two different protest sites in Delhi”.

On March 25, Justice Singh had reserved the order on the petition which claimed that an FIR should be lodged against the leaders as a cognisable offence is made out against the leaders and that they were only asking police to investigate the matter.

(Wi)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag thakur hate speech
anurag thakur hate speech
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out