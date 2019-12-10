e-paper
Delhi HC dismisses plea for judicial, CBI probe into Anaj Mandi fire

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hari Shankar said the police are probing the matter and so there is no need for any judicial probe.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the site near the plastic factory where a fire killed 43 people yesterday, at Anaj Mandi, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 9, 2019.
A view of the site near the plastic factory where a fire killed 43 people yesterday, at Anaj Mandi, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 9, 2019. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea which had sought a judicial probe or an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the fire at an illegal factory in the Capital’s Anaj Mandi area, where at least 43 people were killed on Sunday.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hari Shankar said the police are probing the matter and so there is no need for any judicial probe.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Avadh Kaushik had contended that nearly half a dozen departments and authorities are in place in the national capital to keep a watch on such illegalities and to prevent incidents of fire.

But all of them, it said, “being hand in glove, obviously for corrupt reasons, have become blind and closed their eyes and have left the people to die in an inhumane manner”.

The plea had also sought that an expert committee is constituted to conduct a survey of all such buildings and spots where there is a possibility of fire incidents and take steps to prevent those.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and sought a report within seven days.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also set up a one-man enquiry to look into the oversights that led to a five-storey illegal factory operating from Anaj Mandi for at least 10 years.

Forty-three people died, mostly young migrant labourers, and 16 others were injured in the devastating fire that ripped through the unauthorised factory in Anaj Mandi early on Sunday, in the worst blaze in 20 years that exposed shoddy city planning and lax enforcement of fire safety rules in the Capital.

Delhi Police arrested the building’s owner Rehan and his manager Furkan on Monday.

