Setback for Turkish firm Celebi as Delhi HC junks plea against revocation of security clearance

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed Turkey-based firm Celebi Aviation's plea against the revoking of its security clearance in India. Celebi provided ground handling services at nine key airports in India. Celebi entered India's aviation industry through the Mumbai airport in 2008. (REUTERS/File)

Celebi Aviation's security clearance was revoked by the Centre over national security concerns. The firm's licence was cancelled by the security wing of the ministry of civil aviation – the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

In its filing, the firm called the decision “unsustainable”, while saying that no proper reason had been given for the revocation, and that it was done without prior notice, News 18 reported.

The firm had entered India's aviation industry through the Mumbai airport in 2008, eventually expanding its services to Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Kannur, Goa (GOX), and Ahmedabad.

It assisted in flight operations, passenger services, cargo handling, bridge operation and warehouse management.

The company was founded in 1958 and is currently present in 70 locations across the globe.

Why did Celebi come under the BCAS scanner?

The Centre revoked the firm's security clearance in May earlier this year. The aviation security regulator had said in a statement that the decision was taken due to “national interests”.

While BCAS did not provide any official reason for the revocation, the decision came in the backdrop of India's heightened tensions with Turkey after it backed Pakistan. Turkey also condemned India's counter-terrorism military strikes against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, also said that the decision had been taken in view of “the call to protect national interests”.

Following the BCAS order, Celebi Aviation India said they had no “political affilitations” or “links to any foreign government or individuals”.

“We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals," the firm said.