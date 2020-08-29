e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on Sudarshan TV show after controversy

Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on Sudarshan TV show after controversy

The private television channel’s controversial programme which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’ came under judicial scrutiny before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi High Court on Saturay refused to vacate the stay on the telecast of the show ‘Bindas Bol’ to be telecast by on private television channel Sudarshan TV. The court has asked Centre to decide on the notice given to the channel within 48 hours from September 1.

The private television channel’s controversial programme which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’ came under judicial scrutiny before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

In the viral clip, channel’s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke had alleged a conspiracy in the “overwhelming” number of Muslim students clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams and was scheduled to broadcast big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’. While the apex court has fixed next date of hearing on September 15, the high court will hear the matter on September 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

