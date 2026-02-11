Delhi HC seeks Centre, DMRC stand on renaming Supreme Court metro in Hindi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on a petition seeking the renaming of the Supreme Court metro station in Hindi as “Sarvoch Nyayalaya”. A bench of chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia sought their stand in a petition filed by Umesh Sharma and fixed February 19 as the next date of hearing (wikipedia/Representative photo)

“Let appropriate instructions be sought by the counsel for the respondents as to why the name of the metro station cannot be inscribed as ‘Sarvoch Nyayalaya’ in Devanagari script,” the bench said.

This came after Sharma contended that while the Central Secretariat metro station is designated as “Kendriya Sachivalaya” and the Delhi University Metro station as “Delhi Vishwavidyalaya” in Hindi, the Supreme Court metro station retains the same nomenclature in both Hindi and English.

He further submitted that, according to the Supreme Court’s official website, its Hindi name is “Bharat ka Sarvoch Nyayalaya” and, therefore, the metro station’s Hindi inscription ought to reflect the same.

He also placed before the court a communication from the Supreme Court administration to the DMRC proposing that the station, earlier known as Pragati Maidan, be renamed “Supreme Court”.