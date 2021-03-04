IND USA
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2.
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines

A 2-judge bench of the High Court on Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture their respective Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:41 PM IST

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.

The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities can receive vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes-- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

"We are not utilising it fully. We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people. So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency," the bench said.

It also asked the Delhi government to carry out inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.

The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as “frontline workers” so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

The United Christian Forum for Human Rights has also appealed for rescheduling the poll.(PTI Photo/File)
The United Christian Forum for Human Rights has also appealed for rescheduling the poll.(PTI Photo/File)
india news

Tripura Christians seek change in TTAADC poll date as it clashes with Easter day

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (HT File Photo)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (HT File Photo)
india news

Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said action was taken after a preliminary probe into the incident. The doctor allegedly tried to molest the patient at a Covid-19 care centre in Aurangabad.
The division bench said it was in full agreement with the reasons given by a single judge in the January 12 order by which the man’s plea was disposed of. (Mint file)
The division bench said it was in full agreement with the reasons given by a single judge in the January 12 order by which the man’s plea was disposed of. (Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(Reuters File Photo)
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The Allahabad high court rejected her plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with cases against 'Tandav'. The high court highlighted the offensive language used in the web series.
Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. (REUTERS)
Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. (REUTERS)
india news

India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Chabahar port, where an Indian state-run firm operates a terminal, is a key part of India’s plans to enhance connectivity to Afghanistan and the Central Asian states
Sinha received his first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.(PTI)
Sinha received his first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.(PTI)
india news

J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.
The Supreme Court asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
The Supreme Court asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
india news

Some OTT platforms showing pornographic content, observes SC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The court observation came during a hearing on Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit against Allahabad high court order
The petition by Satyakam Arya had assailed the notification issued by the GST council on June 24, 2020 which had given time till September 30, 2020 for filing of returns between July 2017 and July 2020. (Mint)
The petition by Satyakam Arya had assailed the notification issued by the GST council on June 24, 2020 which had given time till September 30, 2020 for filing of returns between July 2017 and July 2020. (Mint)
india news

Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The bench said in its order: “In our view, these reliefs, as sought in the petition, pertain in the realm of policy decisions. It would be inappropriate for this court to entertain a petition of this nature”
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
india news

Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Additional chief secretary, department of forests and environment, Dr Mona Sharma gave the CM a status report and said that the blaze has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
india news

After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
According to ISRO, India has always recognised that space has dimension beyond national considerations, which can only be addressed along with international partners.
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Since the CBI is probing cases involving rampant corruption in high places in the country, the unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system impairs the right of the people, the petition stated
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
india news

3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast

By Debashish Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two of the three killed jawans have been identified as constable Haridwar Shah (Palamu) and constable Kiran Surin (Simdega).
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
india news

New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
