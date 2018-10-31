Delhi HC sets aside acquittal of 16 cops for 1987 Hashimpura mass murders, sentences all accused to life term

Delhi high court on Wednesday sentenced 16 officials of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to life imprisonment for the murder of 42 Muslim men in Hashimpura locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in 1987 as it set aside the trial court’s judgement acquitting them.

The armed police team allegedly rounded up hundreds of Muslim men in Hashimpura, picked out some of them, drove them to nearby water bodies in a truck and shot each of them. The force had been attacked a day before, during Hindu-Muslim riots, and apparently wanted to teach the community a lesson, activists say.

Historians and experts later described the killings as among India’s worst incidents of custodial violence. The trial began only in 1996, and in 2015 all accused were cleared of all charges by a trial court in what activists have called a grave miscarriage of justice.

