Delhi HC stays Bar Council order to remove AAP member Sanjeev Nasiar as city unit vice-chief

The Delhi high court on Monday stayed the Bar Council of India (BCI) directive to remove Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal cell head Sanjeev Nasiar as the vice chairperson of Bar Council of Delhi.



The Bar Council had ordered Nasiar's removal over questions about the authenticity of his law degree obtained from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore and seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the same.



Earlier in the day, Nasiar had moved the Delhi high court to challenge the decision by the BCI asking for his removal from the post.



The BCI also instructed the Bar Council of Delhi's Secretary to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the veracity of Nasia's academic credentials and the potential fabrication of related records. Sanjeev Nasiar heads the legal cell of Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit(Sanjeev Nasiar/X)

In a statement, the BCI said that a sub-committee inquiry revealed “significant and glaring discrepancies in the records relating to Sanjeev Nasiar's Degree.”



“The inspection of P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, Indore, disclosed that the college was not authorized to conduct an LL.B. (Hons.) Course during the relevant period,” the statement added.

“The academic records provided to the Sub-committee appeared tampered with or fabricated with uniform handwriting and ink consistency spanning an extended period. Additionally, it was established that the LL.B. (Hons) program was introduced under The Bar Council of India regulations only in 2008, rendering the degree in question, purportedly issued in 1988, inconsistent with regulatory requirements,” the BCI stated.

Sanjeev Nasiar accuses BJP of ‘weaponising’ BCI against him

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Nasiar hit out at the BJP, alleging that the BJP has weaponised the BCI against him.

"I am not afraid of any action or investigation. I welcome any inquiry by the CBI or any other authority. I will not be intimidated. Every document of mine has already been verified, and the high court has upheld this," he claimed.