Bar Council removes Sanjeev Nasiar, an AAP member, as Delhi chapter vice chairman

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday directed the immediate removal of Aam Aadmi Party legal cell head Sanjeev Nasiar as Bar Council of Delhi's vice chairperson.



According to an ANI report, the secretary of the Bar Council has been instructed to request a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the authenticity of Nasiar's LL.B. (Hons.) degree and possible fabrication of related records.



In its meeting held on Saturday, the BCI resolved to “ take immediate and decisive action in the matter concerning allegations of irregularities in the LL.B. (Hons.) Degree issued to Sanjeev Nasiar, Vice-Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi by Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya, Indore.”



According to the Delhi Bar Council's website, Nasiar was elected as a member in 2018 and served as its co-chairperson from 2020 to 2022.



‘Discrepancies in records related to Nasiar’s degree': BCI

On directions of the Delhi high court, a sub-committee conducted an inquiry into Nasiar's degree.



In a press statement, the Bar Council of India said that probe pointed to “significant and glaring discrepancies” in the records relating to Sanjeev Nasiar's degree.

The inspection of P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, Indore, disclosed that the college was not authorized to conduct an LL.B. (Hons.) Course during the relevant period, the statement added.

“The academic records provided to the Sub-committee appeared tampered with or fabricated with uniform handwriting and ink consistency spanning an extended period. Additionally, it was established that the LL.B. (Hons) program was introduced under The Bar Council of India regulations only in 2008, rendering the degree in question, purportedly issued in 1988, inconsistent with regulatory requirements,” the BCI said.

"The non-cooperation and obstructive behaviour of university officials during the inquiry further cast serious doubts on the authenticity of the degree. The Sub-Committee constituted by The Bar Council of India, has after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LL.B (Hons.) Degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable.



“The report dated 25.10.2024 of the Sub-Committee regarding enquiry of the LL.B (Hons.) Degree of Mr. Sanjeev Nasiar is hereby adopted. The Secretary, Bar Council of India is directed to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the request to hold an immediate investigation into the authenticity of the LL.B. (Hons.) Degree of Mr. Sanjeev Nasiar and potential fabrication of related records and take appropriate action. Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of Vice Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi,” the BCI statement added.



