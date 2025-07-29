Delhi HC upholds criminal conviction of Medha Patkar in defamation case

The Delhi high court on Tuesday upheld a trial court verdict convicting social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed in 2001 against her, ruling that she was convicted in 2024 after due consideration of the evidence on record and the law. The order was given by the court on Tuesday in a case lodged against the environmental activist by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in 2001.(HT Photo)

The defamation case was filed by lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who headed a non-profit at the time, against Patkar, who led the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) that mobilised protests against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

“Upon careful perusal of the record, appreciation of the arguments advanced by both sides and a thorough examination of the evidence, this court finds no perversity, illegality or material irregularity in the findings recorded by the learned trial/appellate court,” justice Shalinder Kaur, reading out the operative portion of her verdict reserved on July 14.

“The order under challenge appears to have been passed after due consideration of the evidence on record and the applicable law. The petitioner has failed to demonstrate glaring defects in following the procedure or manifest error on the point of law resulting in flagrant miscarriage of justice, that justifies interference by this court while exercising revisional jurisdiction,” justice Kaur said.

On May 24, 2024, metropolitan magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty, concluding that her statements were deliberate, malicious, and aimed at tarnishing Saxena’s image. On July 1, Sharma sentenced her to five months in prison and imposed a ₹10 lakh fine.

The sessions court later set aside the jail term, releasing Patkar on probation.

The high court declined to interfere with the sessions court’s decision.

“Thus, keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, when the appellate court is satisfied about the character, antecedents, the order on sentence does not warrant interference by this court in its revisional jurisdiction. Moreso, the report of the district probation officer has already been summoned simultaneously by the appellate court,” jusice Kaur said.

The high court, however, modified the condition that required Patkar to appear in person before the trial court in Delhi every three months.

“However, the condition of the probation that the petitioner shall appear before the trial court every three months during consideration of the periodical supervision report is modified to the extent that the petitioner is at liberty to either appear physically or through video conferencing or to be represented by an advocate during such appearances before the trial court. Nonetheless, all the other conditions do not require any interference by this court. The petitioner to appear before the court vide order on sentence dated 8/4/2025, within three weeks from today,” the court said.

The defamation case stems from a press release issued by Patkar on November 24, 2000, titled “True Face of Patriot.” In it, she alleged that Saxena, then president of the National Council of Civil Liberties (NCCL), had donated a cheque to the NBA that later bounced. Patkar implied Saxena, a vocal supporter of the Sardar Sarovar Project, was covertly aiding the movement he publicly opposed. Saxena filed the defamation complaint on January 18, 2001, alleging that Patkar’s claims were false and intended to damage his reputation.