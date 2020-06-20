Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable

india

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:40 IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (55), who is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket after he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, was administered plasma therapy on Friday following the worsening of his health condition.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental medical procedure, where critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma collected from those who have recovered from the viral infection.

The minister is stable and is being monitored by a team of critical care specialists in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), sources said on condition of anonymity.

The minister was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur on Monday night after he was found to be suffering from a high fever and low oxygen saturation.

Initially, he had tested Covid-19 negative.

Earlier on Monday, he had attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the pandemic situation in the national capital.

He was on oxygen support at the hospital intermittently.

However, the minister, who has no comorbidities, was found to be suffering from pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and also complained of breathlessness and giddiness from Friday morning.

Soon, he was shifted to Max Hospital’s ICU and kept on oxygen support.

Later in the day, a CT scan revealed that the pneumonic patch in his lungs had expanded.