Home / Delhi News / Pneumonia patches on Satyendar Jain’s lungs have increased: Arvind Kejriwal

Pneumonia patches on Satyendar Jain’s lungs have increased: Arvind Kejriwal

The health condition of the 55-year-old leader worsened earlier Friday, two days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

delhi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The minister was then readied to be shifted to Covid-dedicated Max Hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week.
The minister was then readied to be shifted to Covid-dedicated Max Hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week.
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pneumonia patches on Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s lungs have increased following which he was put on oxygen support.

“Satyendar Jain’s CT scan report showed that the pneumonia patches on his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today,” Kejriwal said, adding that the advice of doctors will be followed.

The health condition of the 55-year-old leader worsened earlier Friday, two days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister was then readied to be shifted to Covid-dedicated Max Hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week.

He is slated to be administered plasma therapy for COVID-19 in the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and said, “Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection.”

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

This came amid a sudden spurt in cases in the national capital. In Delhi, the cases are inching towards the 50,000-mark and over 1,969 people have succumbed to the disease.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out as negative.

--IANS

aka/kr

