'Delhi in shock', says CM Rekha Gupta, announces 10L ex gratia to families of Red Fort car blast victims

The tragic incident that occurred in Delhi has left the entire city in shock, said chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, announcing ex gratia for the families of the victims of the deadly Red Fort car blast that occurred Monday evening. A pyre burns, on the day of the funeral of Pankaj Sahni, who died in a deadly explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi(REUTERS)

At least 13 people died in the Red Fort car explosion, cause of which remains unknown but is being probed through all angles. Track Red Fort car blast live updates

“In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident,” CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

Rekha Gupta announced that ₹10 lakh financial aid for those who lost lives in the explosion, ₹5 lakh for those permanently disabled in the incident and ₹2 lakh to those seriously injured.

“The Government of Delhi stands firmly with every affected family, and we have taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief. The families of those who lost their lives in this incident will be given ₹10 lakh, permanently disabled individuals will receive ₹5 lakh, and those seriously injured will be provided ₹2 lakh. Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

Peace and security in Delhi is our utmost priority, her post further read, adding that the administration is working with full vigilance and stands with all affected individuals and their families.

A car, believed to be an i20, exploded at a red light near one of the gates of the Red Fort or Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening, setting on fire several other nearby vehicles.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the probe into the explosion to National Investigation Agency (NIA), authorities have said all angles will be investigated.