Delhi international airport to get first of its kind genome sequencing lab today
Delhi’s international airport will get its first genome sequencing laboratory today.
A first of its kind genome sequencing laboratory is being launched at the New Delhi international airport for testing samples of all travellers arriving into the country who test positive for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
The positive samples will be genome sequenced to identify and contain the new mutant variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, detected in UK and other countries.
Dr Vinod Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog and chairman, national expert group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) will inaugurate the laboratory on Thursday morning, in the presence of Dr Anurag Agrawal, director, CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, and Avani Singh, chief executive officer, SpiceHealth.
India had started genome sequencing of Covid-19 positive samples of UK returnees soon after the flights from UK were suspended on December 23, 2020. The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 as on Wednesday.
India has begun sequencing the genes of at least 5% of all Covid-19 positive samples in an attempt to better track mutations in the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
To do this, the government has set up a genomic surveillance consortium under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Ten highly advanced labs in reputed institutes from across the country have been designated to perform genome sequencing of samples.
The laboratory network-- Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) was specifically created for this purpose last month.
The labs are NIMHANS, Bengaluru, CCMB, Hyderabad, NIV, Pune, IGIB, Delhi, NCDC, New Delhi, NCBG, Kolkata, NCBS, InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer unions welcome Mann's decision, but say won't accept any committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air pollution shot up in some northern towns last year despite lockdown
- The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Sing
- Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi watches Jallikattu, says message to Centre; BJP slams 'hypocrisy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls
- Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed Forces Veterans Day: Rajnath's 'superpower' remark is a message to China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor
- The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt trying to destroy farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples test negative, Delhi poultry markets to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress links Kerala chief minister to gold smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox