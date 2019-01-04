‘Delhi is at your doorstep now’, PM Narendra Modi tells Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated eight projects and laid foundation stones for four others in Manipur. The projects valued at nearly Rs 1,500 crore include an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh aimed at boosting trade and tourism between India and Myanmar.

“The ICP isn’t just a check post alone. It will provide nearly a dozen other facilities including customs formalities, visa for tourists, etc. that will help trade and tourism between both countries,” Modi told a public meeting.

The other projects inaugurated are a food storage go-down at Sawombung in Imphal East district, a buffer water reservoir in Ukhrul district, up-gradation of water supply project in Churachandpur district, a eco-tourism complex in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and water supply scheme in Ukhrul district.

“Earlier governments ignored Manipur and the northeast. But Delhi is at your doorstep now. I myself have visited northeast nearly 30 times in the past four and half years,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the launch of the development projects at Imphal in Manipur on Friday. (ANI)

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal and an astro-turf football field at Langjing Achouba in Imphal West district.

Modi accused previous governments of “criminal negligence” over delays in completion of development projects in the state.

Praising the BJP-led government in the state under the chief ministers N Biren Singh, he lauded initiatives like ‘Go to Hills’ and ‘Go to Villages’, which were bringing governments closer to people in remote areas.He also announced construction of three new women markets and helipads besides expanding Imphal airport.

In his speech, chief minister N Biren highlighted various development programmes undertaken by his government.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in the state particularly in capital Imphal in view of the total shutdown called by armed groups to boycott the Prime Minister’s visit.

Armed and unarmed security personnel were deployed in and around the strategic locations in the state capital since early morning to thwart any untoward incident.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 18:11 IST