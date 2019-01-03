With a pun, PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Punjab rally

Addressing the first public rally of 2019 in Gurdaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday renewed his attack against the Congress on a variety of issues ranging from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to the 1984 riots and from farmers’ loan waivers to corruption.

Speaking at the Dhanwad Rally at Gurdaspur, Modi began his critique of the Congress saying that when Partition happened, it failed to ensure that the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was a part of India. Reiterating what he had said earlier, he said the “NDA government took the historic decision to build Kartarpur Corridor, which the Congress should have done long ago”.

“We had been separated from that land 60 years ago. The government in power at that time couldn’t retain it with India. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of the country, we had decided to build the Kartarpur corridor,” he said. Saying that the Congress party wanted to sing odes to only one party he accused it of trying to weaken the country’s defence forces by spreading lies.

Hitting out at the Congress on the issue of singing ‘Vande Mataram’ and saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Modi said that the party was rewarding those who were said to be involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases in which thousands of Sikh men and women were killed. “Those who were accused of being involved in the 1984 riots are being rewarded with chief ministerial positions,” Modi said.

Referring to Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted and sentenced to life in imprisonment, he played on Sajjan Kumar’s name and said that the country wants Congress leaders punished for 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“The files of some of the accused who had been described as sajjan (gentleman) were suppressed at the behest of one family. The NDA government pulled out those files, formed SITs and the results are in front of you,” he said.

Issuing a warning against believing the Congress, Modi said, “Remember what the Congress did with farmers. The farmers wanted the Swaminathan Committee Report to be implement. However, the Congress kept delaying it. It was the NDA that fulfiled this demand of the farmers. Today, because of that, the farmers get a higher MSP for more than two dozen crops.”

“Now these people are lying to the farmers again. They are promising farm loan waivers just like they did before the 2009 elections. But after winning the elections, they ignored the farmers who ended up suffering. At that time, the farmers were under a massive debt of Rs 6 lakh crore. They didn’t do anything about it,” he said. Modi said the Congress in Punjab too had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:52 IST