Delhi LG VK Saxena's dig at Arvind Kejriwal over poll loss: 'When someone considers others small...'

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday attributed AAP and Arvind Kejriwal's assembly election loss to their ego. Saxena pointed out that the AAP chief made several "inappropriate statements" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the national capital responded to the attacks by voting the party out of power. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta arrives to address the media ahead of the Delhi assembly session.(ANI )

"There is no doubt that Kejriwal has made several inappropriate statements about the Prime Minister. He even claimed that the PM would have to take another birth to win Delhi. But whenever someone considers another person small, it only means they are either watching from a great distance or seeing with their ego. The people of Delhi have given their response to that," Saxena told reporters, taking a dig at the former chief minister after his inaugural address to the Delhi assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to his BJP opponent, Parvesh Verma, by a margin of over 4000 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 62 seats in the previous election, could win only 22 seats in the 2025 assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made a comeback in the national capital after 27 years, winning 48 assembly seats. Rekha Gupta became the chief minister of Delhi.

Saxena also reacted to Atishi being the temporary CM.

"Yes, it is true that they made Atishi CM temporarily, as Kejriwal himself had said he would return as CM if AAP won. However, the Supreme Court has barred him from signing any files or entering the CM’s office," he said.

Rekha Gupta tables CAG report

Meanwhile, Gupta tabled the CAG report in the Delhi assembly on the liquor policy. The report said the shoddy implementation resulted in a massive loss to the exchequer.

"Audit noted that due to a number of issues ranging from weak policy framework to deficient implementation of the policy...there was a cumulative loss of approximately 2,002.68 crore," the document read.

With inputs from PTI