Delhi man falls into pothole; police say may have drowned after head injury: Report

A 37-year-old man drowned and died after he fell into a water-filled pothole and sustained a head injury. The victim was found lying on the road near the red light at Hamdard Hospital on MB Road. (Representational Image)

The deceased, identified as Rashid Khan, was found lying on the road near the red light at Hamdard Hospital on MB Road, said an official. He had a head injury, the official said.

He added that Khan's motorcycle and helmet were also found at the scene. He was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

"A PCR call regarding a person lying near the red light at Hamdard Hospital, MB Road, was received at Tigri Police Station on Monday. Upon reaching the spot, Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying on the road with a head injury," a senior official said.

The victim had 1.5 inches deep wound

Describing his condition, a senior police official said that Khan suffered a deep head injury approximately four inches long and 1.5 inches deep on the left side of his forehead, PTI reported.

It was suspected that he fell headfirst into the water-filled pothole, lost consciousness and drowned, the official added.

However, the exact cause of death—whether from the head injury or drowning—will be determined after the postmortem report, the officer added.

No CCTV at the accident site

Police suspect that either a collision with another vehicle led to the accident or Rashid was carrying his helmet in hand when he lost his balance due to the pothole and fell, he added.

"The area is not under the cover of any CCTV footage. Initial investigation suggested that the motorist was riding at a speed, holding his helmet in his hand and pressing brakes to avoid sewage-filled water at other locations. He lost his balance and fell in another sewage water-filled pothole which was six inches deep," the officer said.

Khan's body was later handed to the family.

Meanwhile, a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 (rash driving), has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.